Spiritualists are the most vaccine skeptical

A study conducted in 24 countries showed that a high degree of spirituality as well as a low level of scientific knowledge influence people's opinions about vaccination.

Spirituality versus vaccinations

The more someone calls themselves “Rouhani,” the more they doubt the benefit of vaccines – the belief that they “can pose serious public health risks,” reveals a new study of more than 6,000 participants in 24 countries, published in the review. Social Psychology and Personality Sciences. This association can be observed in developed countries, as well as in emerging countries. People who wrongly answered a series of scientific questions – “Is an electron smaller than an atom?” For example – they also showed more skepticism about vaccines and science in general.

‘New Age’ Beliefs

Bastian Rutgens, an assistant professor at the Psychology Research Institute at the University of Amsterdam and a co-author of the study, notes that the face of vaccine skeptic groups has changed over time. “In the Netherlands, for example, historically skeptics came from Orthodox religious communities, such as some Protestants,” he said in an interview. Skeptics today come from more diverse groups, but many members share beliefs and worldviews that might be termed “New Age” or influenced by spirituality. ”

Heterogeneous suspicion

Skepticism about science and immunization is not a monolithic obstacle: there are different groups that question different things. “For example, in Egypt, Romania, and Venezuela, scientific skepticism is much stronger than in Australia or Canada,” the authors note. However, “suspicion of climate change is fundamentally linked to political ideology, but not to religious or spiritual beliefs.” This effect was more pronounced in the United States and Canada.

Possible treatment?

How can we increase confidence in science and pollination among skeptics? The authors note that better teaching of basic science concepts can help people learn about how science works. In the short term, it is important to provide honest information and help demystify the effect of vaccination on the immune system, Bastian Rutgins believes. Attempting to persuade people or contradict their beliefs will not help. It can be emphasized, for example, that the grafting process is, in many ways, a natural process.

vaccination? Awarded!

A survey of more than 75,000 people in the United States conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that various incentives could convince people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. For example, Republican respondents were more likely to get the vaccine if that meant they could stop wearing the mask. Among Democrats, the most positive impact came from the monetary rewards: 48% said they were more likely to get the shot if they received a $ 100 payment. Here’s what West Virginia is doing: The state will issue a bond of $ 100 for every person aged 16 to 35 who receives two doses of the vaccine. In New Jersey, breweries came up with an original idea, and one that costs much less than $ 100: offering free beer to anyone 21 or over provides evidence that they were vaccinated in May. And earlier this month, the governor of Ohio announced the creation of a million-dollar lottery for those who got the injection.

