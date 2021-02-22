Spotify will offer HiFi 🆕 format

Spotify will launch a HiFi version of its music streaming service by the end of the year, following in the footsteps of Qobuz, Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer but not (yet) Apple Music. It’s no surprise, as of 2017 the platform was He mentioned this formula without losses. But it took several more years to see the light of day.

Details are really bad at the moment, with Spotify stating that the music to be released through this new offering will be “CD quality” and without loss. It is unclear whether this subscription will be more expensive (which is quite likely), or whether it will be an option with the Classic Premium plan. However, Spotify specifies to work with Some of the largest headphone manufacturers »So that the HiFi show is available to as many people as possible. For the occasion, the service called up Billie Eilish in a video presentation, an artist whom Apple Music has relied heavily on (even Apple TV + dedicated documentary, Which will air on February 26).

Update – In the article summary, Spotify He explains That high-quality broadcasting, one of the main requirements of subscribers, will be available ‘ Spotify Connect for your device and speakers “The formula will be available during the year.” In some markets ».