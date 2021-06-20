St. Albert canceled Canada Day celebrations

In an announcement on Friday, the municipality chose to cancel the event, which usually takes place on the grounds of the former Yeovil Residential School.

The city says it is making this decision out of empathy for members of the community who are dealing with intergenerational trauma caused by the residential school system.

The City of St. Albert encourages its residents to use Canada Day to reflect on the luck and freedoms enjoyed by so many in our country, as well as the tragic history upon which our nation is built. , says Saint Albert Mayor Cathy Heron.

This way, we can review our past while hoping for a better future for everyone.

In a memo published Saturday, the city said it was not under pressure to cancel fireworks or any other activity.

It says it has decided to reduce the scale of its activities on Canada Day, particularly due to potential health restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipality adds that it has considered moving its fireworks to another location, but to no avail. However, it plans to hold more fireworks later this summer or fall.

Enjoying Edmonton in person and online

In Edmonton, Mayor Don Iveson announced via Twitter that there will be fireworks to celebrate Canada Day.

The event will be streamed online the same night Alberta begins phase three of its stimulus package. This stage provides for the lifting of almost all health restrictions.

We can’t wait to get back to normal, but I encourage everyone to be careful on Canada Day , Mayor Eveson wrote on Twitter. In particular, it is suggested to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 fires in Edmonton.