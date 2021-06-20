Variable delta in Toulouse – Huge screening and vaccination operation at Airbus site

In order to prevent a group from appearing on the Airbus Defense and Space site in Toulouse-le-Balinese, ARS is launching a wide operation from Monday, June 21.
The results of sequencing carried out as part of a rapid operation carried out by Public Health France on June 8, revealed a case of a Delta variant (ex-Indian). This case comes from a group identified and treated between May 19 and 23, according to established protocols, ARS Occitanie announced in a press release on Sunday evening.
On June 19, the French public health authority informed that the Hauts-Garonne governor and the director of the ARS administration had put in place a preventive system based on a large-scale screening and vaccination process. This operation is carried out in close partnership with the Airbus Defense and Space (ADS) establishment in Toulouse.
This large-scale device will be implemented with the support of the University Hospital of Toulouse, the SDIS and anti-Covid mediators and aims to break the chains of pollution.
From Monday, June 21, dedicated resources will be deployed on site: Rapid Serological Tests (TROD) or Antigen Tests (TAG) plus vaccination will be made available to all employees.
This preventive operation will continue throughout the week in coordination with ADS Toulouse.
