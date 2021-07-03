Stanley Cup Between Hope and Disappointment

The streets of Montreal continued to shake for the Canadians yesterday, but the fan fever quickly subsided due to the Habs losing in the Stanley Cup Final.

“It’s disappointing, Cody Rogers, 26, who came from Saskatchewan, especially to experience qualifying fever. They will have to win four games in a row.”

Long faces were outside the Olympic Stadium on Friday night as Canadian fans could watch the game.

after 5e Lightning target, many fans began to leave the area around Bell’s center with their heads bowed.

Place des Festivals

However, before the meeting, the mood was high.

“The atmosphere is crazy. Leaning in the front row, outside Bale Center, Frank Balenzano, 52, said: “We waited 28 years to get that back. The 50-year-old came straight from Toronto with his son Sebastian, 17, to be in the midst of the atmosphere during the historic match.

Place des Festivals

A few hours before the match began, the Avenue des Canadiens was already full of jacket-clad fans who were booking their places, huddled near the screens. Children, adults and seniors: The diverse crowd roared with the slogan “Go Habs go!”

confetti and somersaults

From CH’s first target, some fireworks erupted and confetti flew in the flaming crowd.

“Our generation has never won the Cup. The time has come, insists Thomas Russell, 21. Tonight is our evening. People have energy!”

He adds, “The first two matches mean nothing.”

Quartier glasses

Between periods, supporters carried out somersaults, under the applause and admiring cries of spectators.

Everywhere in the city center

Quartier glasses

For the third game in the Canadian-Lightning series, Habs fans are finally able to enjoy the giant screens of Montreal. At the Quartier des Glasses, 5,000 seats were available, and hundreds of fans gathered near the ramparts to watch the match, with the screen visible outside the perimeter.

“It’s a lot more controlled than it is in the crazy crowds. We feel much more comfortable coming in and watching the match,” Vamos Provencher, 39, inhales.

Quartier glasses

Whether rainy or bright, the Olympic Park was ready to welcome up to 3,500 fans, in a slightly more homely atmosphere. “It was important for us to have a place where there were no riots,” says Julie Goujon, accompanied by her husband and children: Edward, 5, and Laurent, 8.

