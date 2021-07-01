The Trump Organization and CFO Pray Not Guilty

Allen Weissberg, 73, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, arrived at court around 2:15 p.m. with his hands in handcuffs behind his back.

indictment seen by France Press agencyFrance media agency Targeting Mr. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization. Weiselberg in particular is accused of intentionally withholding between 2005 and 2021 from tax authorities about $1.7 million in in-kind benefits he received from the Trump Organization, which would have saved him from paying nearly $1 million in federal and local taxes.

He is also accused of falsely claiming not to be a resident of New York City, to avoid taxes.

The Trump Organization is accused of helping to cover up these benefits.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Mary Mulligan, had indicated before the hearing that he would do so Fight these accusations .

The Trump Organization has charged Democratic Attorney General Cyrus Vance, who has been investigating possible wrongdoing within the group for more than two years, with politically motivated prosecutions.

The Manhattan attorney general launches an employee compensation lawsuit and neither the tax office nor any other attorney is considering launching it said a spokesperson for the family business, which is based in Trump Tower on the famous Fifth Avenue.

The Trump Organization is headquartered in downtown New York. Photo: Associated Press/John Mincello

Allen Weisselberg The Manhattan District Attorney uses him as a pawn […] For trying to hurt the former president Donald Trump added. It’s not justice, it’s politics.

Among the advantages that the financial manager accused of hiding his apartment in the upscale neighborhoodUpper West Side in Manhattan.

long term investigation

this fee The first fruits of investigation It was launched over two years ago by Cyrus Vance and which also features New York State Attorney General Letitia James, also elected Democrat.

Mr. Vance struggled for months to get the tax returns for the former New York magnate, the first US president since the 1970s. not post it.

The former Republican president, who maintains ambiguity over a possible new presidential candidacy in 2024 and who held his first major political rally last week since leaving Washington, has not been questioned at this point nor any member of his family.

The investigation will continue and we will follow up on the facts wherever they take us. Quote from:Letitia James, New York State Attorney General

Donald Trump was, in 2016, the first billionaire to enter the White House. When he left for Washington, he refused to sell his company and left the reins to Allen Weisselberg and his eldest sons Donald Jr and Eric Trump.

A Trump Organization lawyer admitted earlier this week, after being warned of the upcoming charges this week, that Mr. Trump was not He hasn’t come out of the woods yet .

Many opponents of the former president openly rejoice at his company’s legal setbacks and eagerly await his direct involvement.