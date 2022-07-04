Stanley Cup in Roberval this weekend

Colorado Avalanche defense Samuel Gerrard delivers on his promise: He’ll bring the Stanley Cup to Roberval, his hometown, next weekend.

A parade was planned downtown, to the delight of fans who closely watched the series’ finale between Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The last time the famous trophy in Roberval was stopped dates back to 2008, when the city won the Kraft Hockeville competition.

For now, the course should be the same as the Traversée parade rallies. The path will therefore begin near the Marc Leclerc funeral complex and the public will be invited to come and congratulate Samuel Girard along St-Jospeh Boulevard.

The fans will then meet at Marina 1353 where it will be possible to view the Stanley Cup and take pictures.

In the area, the last active hockey player to return the trophy to Jean Noyes’ soil was Matthew Mario Tremblay in 1986.

Samuel Gerrard celebrated his Stanley Cup conquest surrounded by loved ones on an ice rink in Tampa. Photo: Facebook / Guylaine Dion

Samuel Gerrard was unable to participate in his team’s last matches because he had fractured his sternum in the second round of qualifying. However, his name is engraved on the cup. The 24-year-old hockey player completed his fifth season in the National Hockey League (NHL) and fourth in an avalanche uniform.

With information from Philippe L’Heureux