Galvanized Metallica by Stranger Things

After Kate Bush’s meteoric rise into the charts, it’s Metallica’s turn to enjoy the impact Weird things.

Charles Eric Bliss Pauline

Journalism

The season 4 finale episode, which has been on Netflix since last Friday, features Eddie Monson’s character performing trash metal. puppet master To distract the horrible killer bats, the demobats.

The heroic scene pushed the California song to 28e rank Top 50 From Spotify Canada. Always Go Up This Hill (Deal with God)One of Kate Bush’s classic masterpieces has also been revealed in the final season of Weird things, which is located at the top of this daily chart. Both pieces date back to the mid-1980s.

Still all over the country, puppet master appeared in Top 100 Apple Canada at 67e Rank. In the US, the eight-minute clip works best: it now slips to 29e rank Top 100 From Apple and at 12e rank Top 50 from Spotify.

Robert Trujillo, who joined Metallica in 2003, explained in an Instagram post that his 17-year-old son, Ty, and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, 17, have been involved in a mod. puppet master For the phenomenal series, which cleverly blends science fiction and nostalgia.