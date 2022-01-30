“Star Académie”: One of the biggest TV shows in Canada

A long marathon begins on Sunday with the participation of 200 people working to produce varieties of star Academy, one of the largest televisions in Canada. Chantal Liebin, Executive Producer, is available every day to manage and coordinate more than twenty deals.

• Read also: The first variety of the Star Académie will take place on Sunday

• Read also: “Star Académie”: “Changer le monde” is a positive and unifying anthem

The technical team was ready in mid-December, but new health rules forced him to review all his plans, especially due to the ban on having an audience in the studio.

“We had to make some big adjustments when we got back from vacation,” Chantal Leibin said. I changed the stage and lighting plan, and eventually all the divisions were affected. And if the public returns, we expect to make other changes.

The executive producer, who is accustomed to managing large groups, assures that its mission has almost doubled for two years. “Because we work in the context of health standards, our work is more important. We need to establish and implement a protocol. As a producer, we have to secure the group and our staff as much as possible. Of the more than 200 people, not everyone has the same level of understanding.”

vigilance

Working with Public Health, the Committee on Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) and nurses, production has added the COVID Squad responsible for enforcing the rules, making sure everyone washes their hands and changes their masks every four hours.

Academics also need increased vigilance. They will live in a closed bubble at Waterloo Academy, but in the studio, they are also very sheltered.

“Behind the scenes, there is a section for academics only, and very few people have access to it. When they are not on stage, they have to stay in this place where they find everything they need: makeup, hairdressing, cafeteria, as well as their own toilets. The few who can enter wear N95 masks and are tested every morning.”

technical prowess

Each issue of Sunday Show requires a lot of work by teams of technicians, whether for sets, stage, or lighting.

“The mechanic department works almost all week, they are the ones who make and install all the machines. Every Wednesday we have a meeting during which we confirm the flight departure, then we enter the production period to provide everything necessary for Sunday.

Varieties star Academy Roughly equivalent to putting on a big show at the Bell Center every week.

“It’s the same scale, but the work is much more important, as defined by Chantal Lebens. The shows on the tour are elaborate and the technique is efficient. We create a new show every week. We are always in a hurry to find solutions, because everything has to be ready for Sunday evening.

This Sunday, the first lineup of star Academy He receives the visit of Daniel Bellanger and Lawrence Nerbon, and we will finally know the names of the fifteen academics of the season. See you at 7pm on TVA.

Star Academy in numbers