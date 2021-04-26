Star Academy will return in the winter of 2022

At the end of an evening Lunou Zucchini won the World Cup Finals star AcademyQuebec President Pierre Carl Bellado has announced the return of the popular music reality TV show next winter.

The president and CEO of the Quebec media giant was present live on a Sunday evening variety program broadcast on TVA announcing the news.

In the face of the great success of this edition [de l’émission]Enthusiastically so star Academy […] It is committed to continuing to promote local talent and youth TVA said in a statement.

Luno will face Zucchini, 25, of Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu, and William Clotter, 25, of Victoriaville, in the Grand Final of the tournament. Star Academy 2021Scheduled for next Sunday.

The show began its live broadcast on TVA in February, nearly nine years after its fifth season aired.

Presenter Julie Snyder and Productions J auditioned for the first five seasons, which aired between 2003 and 2012. Les Productions Déferlantes and Jean-Philippe Dion took charge this year, with musician Patrice Michaudd in the animation.