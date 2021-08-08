Star Citizen releases update 3.14

Star Citizen just released update 3.14, take a look at its contents.

There she is, finally, the big one Update From Star Citizen long overdue: 3.14. Players with access to PTU had the privilege of playing it before, but now we’ll be able to fly in the Crusader Joe.

Update 3.14

We will quickly return to the important items this brought Update 3.14.

Feel free to consult road map To see the content of upcoming updates:

Welcome to Orison

Here’s the big addition to 3.14: the new Orison landing zone. It is located in the atmosphere of the cruciform gas giant. We can now fly through beautiful clouds to land on the Orison platforms. The city is full of places to visit, each more beautiful than the next.

Orison platform.

constellation Taurus

Within the scope of the RSI Constellation, Taurus has finally arrived in the game, which specializes in freight transport thanks to its capacity to hold 168 freight units.

Taurus.

Energy management

Thanks to the suppressors, you will now be able to allocate a surplus of energy to your armor, defenses or weapons. Thus, the battles can be balanced between offense and defense, according to your needs.

More power management.

Rocket launcher mode

Missiles will be deadlier than ever thanks to the missile launcher mode. Your assistant will be able to launch missiles for you!

The co-pilot is now useful.

Radar, Scanner and Bing

The update improves all radar, scanner and communication systems.

Radar, Scanner and Ping have been improved.

New dynamic events

Dynamic events are back! And so we can find a completely new mission: a group of pirates called Ninetails will shut down a space station somewhere in Stanton. So it is up to you, either to join the pirates or on the contrary fight them to liberate the station.

New dynamic events will be added.

ship hood

This update brings an improvement to HUD for ships.

Redesigned HUDs.

going

We now have the option of surrendering to the police, instead of dying in excruciating pain, all you have to do is turn off your engines.

Surrender rather than die.

Here we have provided an overview of the plugins for this Star Citizen Update 3.14.2.

Unfortunately, for a real gameplay, we will have to wait for 3.15 with the healing system or the hacking system. But it’s only in 3.16 that things will finally be interesting as recovery arrives, Reclaimer will finally be used for something… However, if it manages to start because after so much time in the fold, I’m not sure it takes again!

