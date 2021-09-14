Steve Wozniak announces the creation of his own space company

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has joined a select group of wealthy space business owners. Woz revealed a little about his space company, and to be more precise, we just know that the company will be called Privateer, or “privateer,” in a free translation.
Wozniak himself was announced via his Twitter account. The company has been described as a “private space company, unlike other companies.” The tweet included a link to an encrypted YouTube video that ends with: “The sky is no longer the limit.”
“Proud thinker. Tv fanatic. Communicator. Evil student. Food junkie. Passionate coffee geek. Award-winning alcohol advocate.”