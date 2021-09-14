Laila Fernandez and Felix Auger Eliassim | A little Monday evening in New York…

(Montreal) Question: “What have you done in New York since your last game?” Response from Félix Auger-Aliassime: “There is not much quiet in the hotel! ”

For anyone with an account on even one social network, it’s impossible to miss Leila Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime’s pass at the Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fabulous fashion event, on Monday night.

Leila Fernandez walked across town with her mother and sisters in the wake of her loss in the US Open final to Emma Radocano on Saturday.

“When I received the news of my invitation to the Met Gala, we immediately looked for a dress and I am so glad I found it!” she said. It was a wonderful evening. Felt a little like Cinderella. ”

After getting ready all day, she was happy to have a little chat with American footballer Megan Rapinoe, “a great inspiration”.

Auger-Aliassime for his part named Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook, the famous stars of the NBA.

“It was surreal to be invited to an event like this, even though we didn’t have many opportunities to chat. It was great to see them in person,” said the New York men’s lottery semi-finalist.

Then, later, Fernandez cast the cast RiverdaleEspecially Lili Reinhart.

” I believed : “My GodShe’s here, I can’t believe her. Unfortunately I was too chicken to talk to him! ”

The end of the earthly arcs.

the next two months

The two Canadian hour players appeared in good spirits in front of the media on Tuesday afternoon. The press conference in Dorval was organized by Flyer Airlines, which announced that Leila Fernandez would be joining Felix Auger-Aliassime as ambassador for the Canadian airline.

And thanks to that grand finale of the tournament, Fernandes slipped from 73NS up to 28NS global ranking. Seventy-two hours later, have you realized the impact of this unexpected trip to Flushing Meadows?

“No. It’s amazing what’s happening now. I’ve worked hard and made huge sacrifices to get where I am. She has promised herself that I will deliver results now and I will enjoy every day, both on and off the field.”

Photo by David Boyle, Press Laila Fernandez

But what you know for sure is that the rest of the guys on the tour will be waiting for her now.

“The next tournament will be more difficult, now that the players know me and they know I will fight for all the points, I confessed. The next match will be a battle.”

This next match, to be played in Indian Wells, is in a month. Fernandez said the California 1000, which is usually played in the spring, will be the last among many players’ favorite teams.

Then take a rest before preparing for the 2022 season.

For his part, Auger-Aliassime is working towards two goals he set for himself at the beginning of the year.

First, he plans to capitalize on the points earned in New York to make his way to the ATP Finals, which were held in Turin in mid-November. This end-of-season tournament brings together the top eight on the calendar. He is currently 10 years oldNS In this race, but we already know that Rafael Nadal, 7NSHe wouldn’t be there because he injured his foot. Quebec knocks on the door and is a few hundred points away from Casper Road and Hubert Hurkacz.

Next, the protections of Frederic Fontang and Toni Nadal also hope to finish the season in the top ten. A very realistic goal, which is the one who goes back from New York to the 11th.NS global ranking.

“These are things that I would like to achieve by the end of the year and I am determined to do so,” he said.

Photo by David Boyle, Press Felix Auger-Aliassime

In terms of four aces-quarters at Flushing Meadows – which was eventually defeated by the champ, Daniil Medvedev – Auger Aliassime was satisfied with his progress in the majors.

“What I am happy about is that after the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, we don’t know when we will find ourselves in that position again. That Grand Slam right after that, I was able to move forward in one match, it’s great. It gives me another experience.”

Stars of the World? not yet !

Explicit collusion arose from the exchanges among Quebec youth aged 21-19 at this press conference.

In particular, Felix Auger-Aliassime said it was noted as marking “Montreal’s second victory today” when he won in court at the New York compound.

“I was jumping on the field, seeing that she won and I was so proud of her every single time. She deserved it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leila Fernandez revealed that her father and coach, Jorge, sometimes asked her to follow her compatriot as a model.

“I remember when I was younger, we would go see Felix training and my dad would ask me to do like him because he was so serious and it was great to be around him. It’s amazing that we are doing good things on the court at the same time.”

On top of that, good results that don’t seem to go into their heads. That’s not the impression they got on Tuesday at least. In fact, the less realistic words were heard in the questions, and not in the answers…

A journalist asked Auger Eliassim what “legacy” he wanted to leave to the youngsters. He hesitated before laughing.

This is probably the first time I have been told about heritage in a press conference! Remember, I’m only 21.

“But let’s hope that when we talk to each other again in ten years or more, I have an amazing career behind me and that I’ve inspired people, not just through my game, but who I am.” ”

And then, in the end, another asked them about their new status as a “global superstar”.

Photo by David Boyle, Press Felix Auger-Aliassime and Lila Fernandez

“I think we need to calm down for a second (We need to relax for a second) ! Felix Auger Eliassim answered with a laugh again.

“We may be on that path, but I don’t consider myself an international star yet,” he continued.

Similar response from Laila Fernandez.

She summed up, “I’m only a 19-year-old tennis player and I just want to get out on the court and play a good game.”

“But our invitation to the Met Gala gave us a great idea of ​​what might come!”