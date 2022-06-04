Storm Alex is about to form heading toward Florida

FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 2022 12:00 PM – The remnants of Hurricane Agatha will allow the formation of Alex, the first storm in the Atlantic Basin. The disruption will trigger a particularly active hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast.

Serious consequences

The effects on Florida can be manifold. A tropical storm warning was issued on Friday. In total, ten million people were affected by the alert that includes southern Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas.

At present, the turbulence is accompanied by winds blowing at a speed of 65 km / h. It is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday. It can also intensify by approaching Florida.

possible flood

There is a 90% chance that Alex will form within the next 48 hours. If the disturbance defies expectations and does not turn into a tropical storm, flooding can still occur in southern Florida and the Keys archipelago. Weather models are forecasting up to 400mm in the worst affected areas.

The path is still uncertain

At the moment, the course of the disorder is not 100% certain. This is crucial, because if you take a path to the south, the more densely populated areas of South Florida could be hit hard.

