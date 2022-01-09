Stromae reveals new song about exhaustion

(Paris) Stromae created the event in TF1 newspaper at 8pm on Sunday with the reveal HellA new title from his future album sparks “suicidal thoughts,” as the artist recovers from professional exhaustion in recent years.

“Suddenly, I sometimes had suicidal thoughts/I’m not proud of them/We sometimes think it’s the only way to silence them/These thoughts make me live in hell,” we hear in this piece with strong autobiographical hints.

The Belgian made this piece at the end of the TV newscast, in a skilful theatrical show, as if it was the final response, in song, to the short interview he had just given on the site.

The track was uploaded to music platforms at the same time. Stromae’s new album, pluralityIt will be released on March 4th and is one of the most anticipated French-speaking records of 2022.

Stromae has pulled out of the music circuit since 2015, and had already revealed her first single in mid-October, the healthDedicated to little hands, the everyday workers who don’t always care.

This time, Hell A little darker and more personal. Like the echo of his past torments. his last album, square root (2013, after cheese In 2010), this 36-year-old musician moved to another dimension, for better or worse.

This public and critical success saw him spend two years of crazy tours around the world that bothered him both physically and mentally.

He admitted in 2018 in an interview with France 2: “Even if we sell dreams, it’s still a job, and as in any job, when we work a lot, we end up getting tired.”

In the 8 p.m. TF1 newspaper, Stromae said working on clips for others in recent years — Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa or OrelSan, among others — “did well,” because “attention” was then “no” the focus on him.

With this televised clip, Stromae continues to build interest for his next album. Internationally, he had already done a great service in early December around the health On Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

The first three concerts of his tour (which will take him until 2023) are scheduled to take place in Brussels on February 22, Paris on February 24, and Amsterdam on February 27, 2022. Only tickets for these first three shows have been completely sold out. A quarter of an hour on the day they went on sale on December 3, his record company said.