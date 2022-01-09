COVID-19: Exo cannot guarantee its January service

The manager of commuter trains and bus lines in suburban Montreal, Exo, warned Sunday that his customers may have to deal with schedule changes in January due to COVID-19.

The manager should return to his regular winter schedule on Monday, but the latter promises to be upset if network employees contract the coronavirus.

“Exo will make every effort to provide all scheduled services as per the usual schedule.” […]. However, depending on the staff available to provide bus, train and public transit services, some schedules can be revised at short notice,” admitted the carrier that provides bus services in all major Montreal cities, except for the capital, Laval and Nguel.

Thus, Exo requires its customers to seriously monitor the online public transportation schedule, which can be updated at the last minute.

In addition, the organization indicated that the semi-transit service will remain available during the curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, but only for people who have to travel for work or medical reasons.

The past few weeks have shown that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the situation is likely to change a lot in the coming weeks and months. Inviting its customers to download the Chrono app, which warns users of service disruptions, the carrier said, “It is therefore essential to plan your travels well and familiarize yourself with the information tools.