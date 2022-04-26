Two academics fell in love with Star Académie 2022

The day after Krystal’s victory in the Grand Final of star AcademyInstead, attention turns to two other academics who would have experienced love at first sight at Waterloo Palace. Not surprisingly, this news caused a lot of talk on the Internet.

Nothing confirms the rumor, but two academics would have fallen in love during the adventure. According to some sources, there could have been reconciliations in the palace.

Columnist at JournalismHugo Dumas detailed this rumor In a text published Monday. According to the journalist, the two people involved were involved in another romantic relationship before entering the academy. We allow you to make your own discounts.

We can talk about love at first sight between the singing duo.

On social networks, netizens think they found out who he is, but you never know.

In comments in various publications, netizens also speculate about one or two other convergences between academics. But again, who is he?

Until the main stakeholders confirm the story themselves, and if and when they want to, these are just rumours.

I remember Kristel Mungo defeated Eloy Cummings in the Grand Final Star Academy 2022. The duo will go on tour next year.

To rewatch yesterday’s grand finale, It’s on TVA+ here.

