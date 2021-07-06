Supporters celebrate victory and the police are ready

Fans who gathered in front of the Bell Center to watch the game celebrated with ecstasy, but without overreact, a confinement victory on the streets of Montreal.

• Read also: The Canadian did not say his last word

• Read also: They will be 2,000 police officers this time

Fireworks rang out in the city center, but the police quickly intervened to disperse the crowd. In particular, beer cans were thrown at the police.

Various intervention groups for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) drove crowds into the streets around the Bell Center as it was taking shape.

Police officers from the Secretariat of Quebec also attended to support their colleagues from the SPVM.

The police had planned the strike to avoid being startled as it was on the evening of the national holiday when the Habs eliminated the Golden Knights of Vegas for his ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

In total, for the fourth game of the series, nearly 2,000 police officers were ready to intervene in downtown Montreal, at the Place des Festivals and at the Esplanade du Parc Olympique, where the Canadian matches are broadcast on a giant screen.