The ARS is especially calling on residents of the Pays de Maiche and Sancey-Belleherbe communities to get tested and vaccinated. In general, “Bourgogne-Franche-Comté is not immune to an epidemic rebound under the influence of a virus with a high possibility of infection.”

Press release from the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Regional Health Agency on 28 June 2021:

Specific screening and vaccination procedures are performed at Doubs after identification of a cohort of 7 cases of COVID carrying the mutation that could trigger the delta variant. The ARS and the county state in particular are calling on residents of the Baie de Maiche and Sansi Belherbe communities to get tested and vaccinated without delay.

ARS Bourgogne-Franche-Comté has identified 7 cases of COVID today in the community sector of the Pays de Maiche and Sancey-Belleherbe municipalities, with the detection of the L452R mutation that may particularly trigger the delta variant.

In addition to management measures implemented immediately (enhancement of contact tracing through health insurance around each case, sequencing in progress to more accurately identify the type of variant in question, isolation instructions for all contacts, etc.) the Regional Health Agency and Dobbs County call The residents of the Gaza Strip should immediately resort to testing and vaccination.

Inspections, information and prevention have been organized from Monday 28 June in the municipalities of Saint-Hyppolite and Bretonvillers by civil protection mediators.

vaccination

With regard to vaccination, all persons over 12 years of age in municipal communities are concerned if they have not been vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated (first dose in more than 21 days), and are far from any active COVID episode (more than 2 months).

They can access vaccination from your local health professional or from a vaccination centre: see the list on the ARS . website

Bourgogne-Franch-Conté is not immune to a resurgence of the epidemic under the influence of a virus with a high infectious capacity.

Vaccine doses are available without delay, simply and quickly: protect yourself, protect us, vaccinate ourselves! without waiting.