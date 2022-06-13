Suzuki and Koveld Slavkovsky did not refuse

“He seems to be a good player to me. He adapted perfectly to playing with Cole and myself. We’ll see.”

Jean Francois Teutonio

Journalism

Nick Suzuki had some good words to say about Juraj Slavkowski on Sunday, on the sidelines of Cummings’s Celebrity Sports Luncheon for Seniors, in Mount Royal.

Slafkovsky is on the list of possibilities the Canadian could pick as number one, during the NHL Draft next July.

Cole Coffield believes that Suzuki, Slavkovsky, and himself can coexist like thieves on ice.

Photo by Philip Boivin, Press Cole Caufield autographs Nick Suzuki’s shirt.

The Slovakian had launched the idea himself in an interview with colleague Guillaume Liefranso in Buffalo two weeks ago. “That would make the trio really crazy [a pretty sick line] ‘, he had suggested.

“He’s going to be great!” Coffield replies with a smile when asked about the candidate’s suggestion. “I know he’s a great player. I love playing with Nick too, so it’s not a bad idea! »

Photo by Philip Boivin, Press Cole Caufield

Don’t read this as an insult to Shane Wright, the position most critics have long predicted would be the first choice. When Suzuki is asked if he has a preference among the guys, the CH star smiles. “I don’t make these decisions,” he answers wisely.

“We will be happy no matter who is chosen.”

Fans of Mary Philip Pauline

The event brought together a large number of sports personalities. Canadian alumni Frank and Pete Mahovlish were present, cheerful and smiling. Just like Yvan Cournoyer. The staff of the Alouettes and Alliance of Montreal were part of the guests.

Photo by Philip Boivin, Press Devon Levy, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, ahead of the legendary Frank, Pete Mahofflish and Evan Cornuer

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki arrived around 8:30 a.m. They were then inundated with requests for autographs and photos from many of the roughly 300 guests. And the only calm in this class occurred during the various presentations, while they were eating lunch at the table. As soon as they left the stage at the end of the concert, the ball resumed vigorously.

We get involved in stacking to ask them to comment on recent news for Canadians. Starting with the arrival of Marie Philip Boleyn into the lap of the team.

“I met her that day,” Suzuki says. You look like a good guy who loves hockey. It’s really great to be able to learn from one of the best hockey players. »

Photo by Philip Boivin, Press Nick Suzuki with Ryan (10 years old)

What does he know about what many consider the best player of all time?

“I know a lot! I’ve been watching him for a long time, with all these Olympics. She’s an amazing player. It would be a pleasure getting to know her.”

Coffield talks about an “amazing” hiring. “It would be a great addition to our already great staff,” he says. I’m so excited. »

He reacts the same way when asked about the extension of Martin St. Louis’ contract as head coach. “It’s a great decision,” Coffield said. He’s done a lot with our team in a very short time. »

We understand to be happy. The arrival of St. Louis has truly revived the striker’s season. But for Coffield, it’s not just about what he can bring to him.

“He coaches everyone, not just individuals. He is a man you want to play for. He annoys me.”

Same story for Suzuki.

Photo by Philip Boivin, Press Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield with Zalmy, 7

“It’s great to have the opportunity to be a coach, and the midfielder is happy. Really happy he’s back. I know he wants to come back, so I’m glad they made an agreement.”

Suzuki also plans to be present at the replay on July 7. He even intends to invite new Canadian players to the restaurant.

“We’ll probably invite them to dinner,” he says with a smile. I think they will stay until the rookie training camp. Maybe we can get them out somewhere. »