Limitations of PCR tests were received very poorly

Employers welcome reduced isolation of workers with COVID, but are concerned about Quebec’s decision to limit PCR testing to certain sectors.

“Yes, in a time of reduced isolation, we see that very positively,” said Véronique Proulx, CEO of Manufacturers et Exportateurs du Québec during an interview with Newspaper.

According to her, many workplaces have been struggling with outbreaks for several weeks and must also evolve in the context of labor shortages.

High rates of absenteeism

“I have spoken to many manufacturers in many sectors of activity and the rate of absenteeism is increasing. It is putting a lot of pressure on manufacturers,” Ms. Proulx said.

The same story is about the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), which is concerned about the future of SMEs.

“Reducing isolation will help SME leaders weather the new chapter of this crisis and limit negative economic damage,” said François Vincent, Vice President of CFIB.

On the other hand, employers are asking Quebec to revise its measure aimed at limiting PCR tests to certain sectors.

“Choosing certain sectors and not all sectors will complicate the situation for companies, employers and workers. Carl Blackburn, CEO of the Council of Employers of Quebec, acknowledges that there is currently a lack of screening capacity.

People who have symptoms, but not necessarily have COVID-19, will be considered as such. This will have a direct impact on small businesses already suffering from a shortage of manpower. There is an urgent need to rectify the situation,” believes Mr. Vincent.

