Taiwan and China: The ‘darkest’ situation in four decades, according to Taipei

Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kucheng reacted after the record incursion of 150 Chinese warplanes since Friday, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, into the Taipei Air Defense Zone.

For the military, the current situation is the darkest in more than 40 years Qiu Kucheng said in front of Parliament.

He warned that even a slight recklessness or a Account Error can perform crisis in the Taiwan Strait, adding that Beijing will be able to launch a large-scale offensive in 2025.

China She is able to do this now, but she has to calculate the cost she will have to pay and what kind of result she wants to achieve. After 2025, the cost and losses will be minimized Mr. Qiu said without going into more details.

The Chinese incursions also drew criticism from Washington.

Taipei says it has recorded a record incursion of 150 Chinese warplanes since Friday, including the nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. Photo: afp via getty Images / GREG BAKER

Biden reiterates the US position

Asked about the situation, President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he discussed the issue of the Taiwan issue with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last month.

We will respect the Taiwan Agreement. This is where we come in and we’ve made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than stick to the deal. Quote from:Joe Biden, President of the United States

He was clearly referring to US policy in place since the transfer of US diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

Under this arrangement, the United States would provide Taiwan with military self-defense materiel, as part of an informal, non-diplomatic relationship.

A spokesman for President Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan contacted Washington after Biden’s remarks and it was confirmed that the US policy toward the island. remains unchanged .

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who called for the seizure of Taiwan inevitable , judgment too dark China-Taiwan relations in a letter addressed to the newly elected main opposition leader in Taiwan last week.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Photo: Reuters/Ann Wang

China continues to pressure

Beijing has increased its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since the 2016 election of Ms. Tsai, who rejects the one-China principle.

The measures taken by (China) have seriously damaged the peace and stability of the region. I mean for the Beijing authority it should exercise restraint to avoid possible conflicts due to miscalculations or accidents. Quote from:Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan

The president had warned Tuesday at a symposium of ‘Dangerous consequences’ if the island falls in the hands of China.

She said the island wants peaceful coexistence with China If its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself .

His government urged Beijing to stop His non-peaceful and irresponsible provocative actions are immediately after, after Record incursion of 56 aircraft of the Chinese army on Monday In the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The Air Defense Identification Zone is the airspace in which a country wishes to locate and locate aircraft for reasons of national security.

Taiwan’s ADIZ does not correspond to its own territorial airspace, but includes a much larger area that intersects with part of the Chinese Air Defense Identification Zone and even includes part of the mainland.

In 2020, 380 Chinese Air Force aircraft were discovered in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, and since the beginning of this year it has grown to more than 600.