Take part in the 30th anniversary of the Fête de la science this fall

For 30 years, Fête de la science has been an unmissable event For all audiences: families, schools, students, hobbyists or science enthusiasts. Every year, it gathers over a million visitors around it 6000 free events at 2500 locations across France.

In recent months, the health crisis has demonstrated the indispensable role of science in the analysis, understanding and effective action against the Covid-19 pandemic. And so the 2021 edition of the festival stands out, more than ever, as the defining meeting of Bringing science and society together and developing an essential element trust relationship.

I want to know more about Fête de la science

Scientific discovery in all forms

In his thirtiese For its anniversary, the Fête de la science chose the theme of surprise and the passion of discovery (“Eureka! “). Thus, scientific personalities will be able to share daily life, scientific methods, work and moments of discovery with the public.

Chloe Nabeidian, 2021 godmother committed to global warming

Journalist Chloe Nébidian provides weather reports at 1 pm and 8 pm in France 2 and participates in special editions of the editorial board. Since 2017, it has also cooperated with the United Nations World Meteorological Organization Who chose her to represent France in Major campaign to raise public awareness against climate change.

Live the science in everyday life

The daily meeting” direct science » Returns with a new format hosted in particular by Fred Courant and Elodie Chabrol, live every day from 1he is Until October 10 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the program: A large 45-minute interactive test and duplex with scientists and engineers.

Scientific discovery is also available in comics

For the sixth year in a row, A book specially edited for the Fête de la science It is offered, in particular, in partnership with the group knowledge for all From the National Publishing Association (SNE). This book collects 10 topics studied by doctoral students and presented in the form of a cartoon.