Taylor Hall scores again, and the Bruins have shut down the islanders

This is Bruins ‘second victory in two nights at the Islanders’ account.

David Pasternak scored the first goal in the first half, which was the seventeenth of the season, and Curtis Lazar completed the scoring by scoring an empty net late in the match.

The victory gives the Boston representatives a slight edge against the New York Rangers as the two teams battle for the final qualifying point in the Eastern Division.

At Island Residents Camp, goalkeeper Elijah Sorokin saved 21 balls. The New York team has lost three of its last four matches.

In the aftermath of a 4–1 win over the same islanders, the Bruins were once again effective in defense, fending off five massive attacks awarded to the New Yorkers.

The locals took the lead 2-0 in the second 47th of the second half when Taylor Hall sent a pass from David Craigsey into the net.

The first goal of the match came shortly before the end of the first half. There is only 2.4 seconds left on the first period dial.

Defenseman Mike Reilly, also obtained on the trading run deadline, approved a pass from Patrice Bergeron and slid the disc between opposing players to reach Pastrnak in the top of the pocket. The defector didn’t miss his chance with an accurate shot down the horizontal bar.

The two teams will meet for the last time in the season on May 10 in Boston.