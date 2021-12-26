Team Canada Junior: Beware of Overconfidence

On the eve of hostilities at the World Junior Hockey Championship (WJC), Canadian coach Dave Cameron was careful not to take his players from their rivals lightly.

In the opinion of all the experts, Team Canada Junior (CJS) should be really wary of only one club in Group A, Finland. Let’s just say that Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic shouldn’t be so challenging to train the maple leaf.

Canada begins its championship against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

“You don’t have to worry that there will be overconfidence tomorrow [dimanche]Cameron revealed in a press conference on Saturday, because we have addressed the issue with the players.

“We expect this match to be difficult,” he said. This Czech team isn’t really bad. I think they have about a dozen players playing here in North America.”

Never mind, Canada had a five-game winning streak against the Czech Republic in the WJC. We have to go back to the 2014 edition of the competition to score a victory for the European country over the Canadians. This was a 5 to 4 win on penalties during the group stage.

“A fine line”

Building on his experience last year in the ECJ uniform, striker Cole Perfetti spoke about the importance of confidence without falling into arrogance.

There is a big difference between confidence and arrogance. I think there is a fine line between the two. The Winnipeg Jets hope if you want to win and be successful.

“Once you feel arrogance creeping into your gameplay, that’s where the problems begin.” It is important to be humble, but to believe in your means.”

If all goes according to plan, Canadian skaters will need to be wary of this as they take a solid lead in scoring against less talented teams.

“In this type of match, there are bad habits that can be created,” said captain Kayden Gaul. So it is very important to keep playing the same way and keep the good habits. That’s how you keep getting better.”

“We will respect all the other teams and we will never start a game telling ourselves that our opponents are inferior to us,” said the defender, who was the Montreal Canadiens’ first-choice team in 2020.

Garand gets the net

In addition, Cameron indicated that Dylan Garand will be in front of the Canadian network to face the Czechs.

“It was worth it,” the ECJ rider simply replied when asked about the motive behind his selection.

The Kamloops Blazers are in his trainer’s favor right now and it’s up to him to keep it up.

“We’re going to play one game at a time. Usually guys aren’t on the bench when they make a mistake. He’s got the net and it’s up to him to keep it,” Cameron said.

“I grew up, I dreamed of playing for the Canadian national team. To start tomorrow [dimanche]It’s a dream come true, Garand said. I’m very excited, but I know I have a job to do.”

ÉCJ and the Czech Republic meet at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

