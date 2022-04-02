Temporary foreign workers: Simplified file processing will be expanded soon

MONTREAL – More categories of temporary foreign workers should soon be able to take advantage of the simplified processing of their files in Quebec, much to the delight of employers.

A easing of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) for this purpose was already announced last August. It will go into effect on May 24th.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Integration, Carla Caltrow, Federal Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, and Quebec Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, on Friday.

The facilities specifically target low-skilled occupations, ‘middle jobs’. Minister Boulet specified that 65 professions would be targeted in Quebec.

Until now, simplified file processing was reserved for specialized professions.

Employers are satisfied

“Until recently, there were all kinds of restrictions” that complicate the lives of employers who want to hire such temporary foreign workers, she explained in an interview with Véronique Proulx, CEO of Quebec manufacturers and exporters.

It adds that the dilution is aimed, for example, at industrial butchers, handling workers, and household machine operators.

At Olimel Meat Processor, we are delighted. “This is the news we’ve been waiting for. The simplified processing announced by Ottawa and Quebec will allow us to no longer have to post jobs for a month, extend the permit to three years and roll back restrictions on the number of candidates. We can make We already expect that approximately 1,300 jobs with us can find employment under these conditions.”

In manufacturers and exporters as well, “We have been asking two levels of government for a long time to work together to make it more flexible and easier. I would say what we will continue to ask, though, is faster processing times. When you start taking steps, it can easily take 12 months. ‘ said Mrs. Proulx with regret.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business applauds, but finds that the facilities are still insufficient. The government is taking an extra step in the right direction to help businesses, and we welcome it. The fact remains that given the scale of the business crisis, its pace must be accelerated. That is why we require that the temporary foreign workers program be available for all types of jobs, for all sectors and across the country,” commented François Vincent, Vice President of Quebec at CFIB.

Minister Boulet welcomed the agreement between the two governments on this matter. Thanks to the implementation of these means, we are accelerating the arrival of those foreign workers who will be able to quickly use their professional skills. In the context of the current labor shortage, this is a breath of fresh air for employers and for Quebec’s economic needs.”

Minister Caltrow also welcomed the cooperation between Quebec and Ottawa. “This pilot project is an example where great collaboration can help us find innovative solutions to address labor shortages and build the strong and skilled workforce that Quebec and Canada need. To support our growing economy.”