Tennis: a good draw for Canadians

Canadian players, including Quebecers Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez, can complete a long-distance run at the Australian Open, based on the draw for the nightly tournament Wednesday through Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, ninth in the world, had a date with Finland’s Emil Rossovoori (90th) in the first round of the men’s singles competition. With three wins up front, he could take on Russian Andrey Rublev (5th) in Round 4; Also at this point, he dropped the flag in Melbourne last year.

Still among the men, Ontarian Denis Shapovalov (14th) will have to watch out for Serbian Laszlo Djer (52nd), his first opponent in the event. Defeated by Auger Eliassim in the third round in 2021, the American “Shabo” could face Riley Opelka (25) in the same stage, then German Alexander Zverev (third) in the next stage.

The crowd against Fernandez?

For her part, Fernandez, the 24th player on the WTA Tour, will have to master a local player and possibly her supporters to begin her journey. She will face Madison Inglis (139), who received a pass to the main draw. If the logic is followed, Quebec will face German Angelique Kerber (17) in the third duel and Belarusian Arina Sabalenka (second) in her post-fight.

Meanwhile, British-Colombian Rebecca Marino needs to win her final qualifying match to confirm her place in the tournament. To do this, she will have to defeat Russian Kamila Rakimova on Thursday evening (Friday, Melbourne time).

Marino makes his way to the main draw

Canadian Rebecca Marino was able to enter the main draw through the back door, who beat Camila Rakhimova in the final round of qualifying late Thursday night.

He defeated the Russian Maple Leaf representative in three sets of 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

The 146th racket in the world had a poor start to his match, which was broken in the first game of the first set, without being able to respond.

But history did not repeat itself in the second group. Marino broke the WTA’s No. 116 racket three times, while she herself only lost her serve once.

Both the Maple Leaf member and her opponent won all serve matches in the third inning, forcing them to a final match, in which the Canadian scored three small-cutters against two, earning his ball in the main draw.

