Leaked design and features

Realme 9 Pro starts to reveal itself and outlines excellent futuristic value for money.

Realme 9 Pro was originally expected at the end of 2021 Postponed to early 2022. The smartphone is talking more and more, and a leak reveals its design and certain characteristics.

Triple Photo Module

Once again, OnLeaks was able to obtain and share information about the smartphone’s design via the site. smartbrix.

Let’s say it right away, it’s not the Realme 9 Pro that will revolutionize the design of the smartphone. There is a classic smartphone from the manufacturer, with a borderless bubble display on the front.

The phone’s small differentiation point appears to be located on the back where the image module lenses are arranged in a triangular fashion.

120Hz screen and Snapdragon 695

On the side, the smartphone has a 6.59-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint reader under the surface.

The SoC chosen is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, which is quite enough to ensure compatibility with the latest mobile networks and an adequate level of performance.

It will be supported by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A 5000 mAh battery should ensure good autonomy.

The image will be provided by a main sensor of 64 megapixels, and auxiliary sensors of 8 and 2 megapixels.

We can hope for a presentation of the smartphone in the coming weeks from Realme.

