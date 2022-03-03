Test kits sent home

France – from 1Verse March 2022, it is now possible for any eligible person invited to organize colorectal cancer screening to obtain a free screening test at home, in order to facilitate access to screening. [1].

Online ordering

So far, women and men, ages 50 to 74, have received an invitation every two years to discuss colorectal cancer screening with their doctor. The latter checks if his patient does not have certain risks that require appropriate follow-up, and then gives him a screening test. From now on, eligible persons, in addition to being able to have them tested by a general practitioner, gynecologist or hepatologist and gastroenterologist, will be able to order the kit online on the health insurance website: monkit.depistage-colorectal.fr and pick it up at home (if they don’t present a particular danger).

The possibility of receiving testing at home is included in the ten-year cancer strategy 2021-2030. Its aim is to encourage the participation of the target population in this life-saving screening, the statement said.

practically

To receive their home screening kit within 15 days, eligible persons will have to follow 4 steps, in particular providing the information:

1 – Identification elements: the surname, first name, date of birth and the invitation number that appears on the letter sent to each person concerned with the examination. Without it, it is not possible;

2 – a self-questionnaire to assess the person’s level of risk and to refer him to a doctor if necessary;

3 – their contact data and that of the doctor who will also receive the test results;

4 – Verify his data.

The site also offers other features: • Access to the Screening Test’s video user guide, translated in sign language, which provides educational details on the different stages of its performance. • “Frequently Asked Questions” to answer the most frequently asked questions; • Direct and secure access to the screening test result.

