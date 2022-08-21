World Junior Hockey Championship: Dramatic win for Canada!

Canada won the gold at the Junior World Hockey Championship on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton with a 3-2 overtime win over Finland.

Kent Johnson played the champs after a fantastic two-to-one climb with Logan Stankoven. Goalkeeper Juha Gatkola, who played an inspiring match, saved the first attempt but was helpless on the return shot.

The Finns came within short distance of a victory early in overtime – a match three against three – but captain Mason McTavish prevented the disc from flying over the red line.

Finland sold its hides expensively, closing its deficit with two goals in the third half. Driven by a stunning gauntlet save from Gatkula at the expense of Tyson Forrester, visitors showed their teeth during this period.

Alexei Haimusalmi first allowed his team to score with an accurate shot from the point. Goalkeeper Dylan Garand saw nothing but fire, as his sight was obscured by a group of players in front of goal.

Next, the tournament’s second leading scorer, Joachim Kimmel, silenced the Edmonton Oilers’ home by sticking the needle on a single timer. He made use of a perfect pass from prospective Toronto Maple Leafs Toby Nimella to tie the game, less than 10 minutes before the clock.

Quebecers are leading the way

The maple leaf completely dominated its opponent during the first 20 minutes of play, and it took just over half a period for the Finns to fire their first shot on target.

Thanks to the successes of two Quebec players, Canada has given itself two-goal protection.

Montreal Canadiens Jewel Joshua Roy initially sniffed a sequence as McAvish rotated the net, and the puck landed on his back hand at the net’s mouth. The Sherbrooke Phoenix goalkeeper completed his championship with four goals and nine points in eight games.

Then, at the beginning of the middle period, William Dufour doubled down on the advance of Maple Leaf. He skillfully manipulated the disc in front of the opposing defender before firing a stinging shot down Gatkula’s blocker.