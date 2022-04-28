Thanks to the defeat of Inter, Bennacer and Milan can be champions

Milan, after a few slips, is no longer entirely in her hands. Inter Milan was, in fact, less than one match behind and two points behind.

Inter Milan is going through a funny season. The last winner of Juventus (0-1), Milan in the Coppa Italia (3-0) and Roma in the league (3-1), the former club of Ronaldo or Samuel Eto’o moved this evening in the grounds of Bologna. With only one goal: to regain the top spot in the tournament.

Indeed, Entrust scored 72 points and played 33 games against 74 points in 34 games with Milan. In the event of a win, Inter regained the first place and their fate was in their hands to get the title of Italian champion. However, it was Bologna that won (2-1) over Simone Inzaghi’s men, although they settled in the lower abdomen and had nothing to play at the end of the season.

This sudden defeat of the opponent allowed Milan Ismail Bennacer to officially retain the first place in the championship. If they win 3 matches and draw 1 (the specific goal difference is what matters and Milan draw and then beat Inter), the Rossoneri will be champions for the 19th time in their history and will win Serie A for the first time since 2011. Their next opponents will be Fiorentina, Hellas Verona, Atalanta Bergamo and Sassuolo.

DZfoot