The 1,000th day since the arbitrary detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China – 45eNord.ca

As relatives of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians imprisoned in China where they have been accused of spying, prepare to celebrate the 1,000th anniversary.NS On the day of the arrest, Secretary of State Marc Garneau issued, today, a statement condemning again the search for the arbitrary detention of Canadians and the absence of transparent judicial process.

Today, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are arbitrarily detained in China for 1,000 days.

The two men are being held arbitrarily. We strongly condemn the lack of a transparent judicial process.

“Years have been brutally stolen from the two men and their families. Despite this, they have shown integrity and courage during this terrible ordeal.

“We are inspired by their resilience as we continue to work tirelessly with our allies and international partners to do everything we can to bring them home.

“Canada is grateful to all those who participated in expressing their solidarity with Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, including more than twenty countries that have sent diplomats to attend during legal proceedings and solidarity events.

“Arbitrary detention of foreign nationals is unfair and immoral. Sixty-six countries have adopted advertisement against arbitrary detention in interstate relations earlier this year; They call for an end to this practice and the release of all individuals detained for diplomatic purposes.

“It must stop. Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor must go home. The thoughts of all Canadians and all of Canada’s partners around the world are with Mr. Kovrig, Mr. Spavor and their families at this difficult moment.”

The imprisonment of the Canadians came after the arrest at Vancouver airport of the second-in-command of Chinese telecom giant Huawei in December 2018, which the United States is demanding extradition.

Last month, a Chinese court found Canadian businessman Michael Spavor guilty of espionage and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, in a decision that could undermine already poor relations between China and Canada.

On Wednesday, the court said Spavor, who ran a travel and cultural exchange company between China and North Korea for years, was “convicted of espionage and illegal disclosure of state secrets.” A famous broker in Dandong City in a statement. 11 years in prison.

Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who has also been detained in China since December 2018 and has also been accused of espionage, is still awaiting a Chinese court ruling.

Various walks of solidarity with Michael are taking place this Sunday all over the world, as well as in many Canadian cities, on the initiative of their families and friends.

