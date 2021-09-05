Infinix Note 10 Pro for review

The Infinix Note 10 Pro announced in May has arrived at our offices for review. We received it in 7 shades of purple (yes, that’s what it’s called), but there are two more options – 95 shades of black and Nordic Secret. The smartphone comes with a 33W charger, USB-C cable, wired headphones, and a protective case to help you keep the phone in its original shape.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is built around a 6.95-inch FullHD+ 90Hz LCD display with a central cut-out for a 16MP selfie camera. The rear panel of the smartphone, with a two-tone design, features a rectangular island that houses an LED flash and four cameras – 64 MP primary, 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP, and 2 MP monochrome. The ultra-wide unit also allows you to take macro photos.





Infinix Note 10 Pro

Under the hood, we have the Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2TB, and on the software side we get Android 11 out of the box with XOS 7.6 on top.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader for password-free unlocking, and the combination is powered by a 5,000mAh battery powered through the USB-C port.

The battery has been reported to take 50 minutes less than its predecessor to fully charge using the included adapter. We’ll obviously test that claim with the rest of the Note 10 Pro’s features in our full review, so keep going.