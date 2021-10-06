The 16th Saskatoon Film Festival from October 19 to 24

As with last year, programming is available not only in theaters, at the Roxy Cinemas in Saskatoon, but also online thanks to a partnership with UNIS Channel.

We have a really hybrid festival, with six days at the Roxy Cinemas in person, full time, then UNIS TV allows us to use their platform to also have movies and documentaries available for people who want to stay quiet at home. , says festival director Corinne Dorlint.

According to the president of the Federation of Francophones of Saskatoon, Bertrand Giroud, the festival offers Excellent collection of films in French From the Prairies, Canada, and around the world.

There is definitely something for all tastes and all ages He adds, referring to the different styles of films being offered: fiction, documentaries, dramas, comedies, romances, thrillers, and feature films and shorts.

The festival will open with the screening of the film The intimacy of the French-speaking of them. It’s a documentary about the Francophonie in a minority setting, in western Canada, and that’s very rare Corinne Dorlint explains.

She adds that at the end of this show, the audience will have the opportunity to discuss the matter with the film’s director, Anne Céline Genevois.

Tickets to see a movie in the theater are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, students, and under 18s. Online movies are free for everyone across the country.

In addition, several films will be broadcast with English subtitles for Francophiles.

The program is available on the festival website. (A new window)

With information from Raphale Frigon