The Immigrant Resource Center in Val-des-Sources is struggling with COVID-19

The epidemiological situation of the MRC in Val d’ Source remains of concern to the health authorities.

In this provincial municipality, the infection rate is the highest in Quebec. Carried by 100,000 residents, the MRC des Sources will have 309 cases of COVID-19, a peak among all those in Quebec.

Health authorities have reported 114 cases since the last assessment Friday. Eleven people have been hospitalized, two of whom are in intensive care. Three people died.

Five primary schools are particularly hard hit. There are outbreaks in five elementary schools in the area for a total of 46 cases, including two at Mason School in Danville. We are not talking about transmission at school, but something that may come mainly from parents, the authorities assert.

Without establishing a direct link or wanting to ostracize the population, public health cannot ignore the fact that it is in this region where the proportion of vaccinated people is lowest with 73% of people being adequately protected.

Public Health has met with mayors, community and school stakeholders in an effort to stop this outbreak and remind citizens of the importance of getting tested when the slightest symptoms appear.