Two players represented by Players’ Agent Darren Ferris have requested to be traded.

The Canadian Press

In an email to The Canadian Press, Ferris confirmed reports in some media that two of his agents, Montreal Canadiens defender Victor Mitte and Calgary Flames striker Sam Bennett, had requested a change of address.

Bennett, 24, has appeared in seven games this season for Team Flames, including the Saturday night match in which Flames beat the Canadians 2-0. Bennett collected one assist in the victory.

In 371 matches for the Flames, Bennett scored 63 goals and accumulated 129 points.

PHOTO JEFF MCINTOSH, Canadian Press Archive Sam Bennett

Flames coach Jeff Ward was asked about his striker’s trading potential after Saturday’s game.

He is part of our team. The rest is between his agent and [le directeur général des Flames, Brad Treliving] Ward said.

“But he’s part of the team. He’s a player that his team mates respect. He played really well tonight so we’re going ahead and we’ll build on what he did on the ice.”

Mette, 22, is still not wearing a confinement costume this season.

In 171 professional matches, Mete scored four times and collected 31 points.

Al-Kindy did not immediately respond to a request for a reaction from the Canadian Press.