The amazing common point between the testicles and the brain

It is a suggestion. According to research findings recently published in the journal Royal Society for Open BiologyThe male gonads and the brain share a lot in common. Anyway, much more than that, compared to other parts of the body.

Who would have thought that these two bodies, ultimately no less important than each other, could offer so many similarities. But the truth is there, the brain and the testicles It shares 13,442 proteins.

Photography by Darko Djurin. Pixabay balances

It is the result of a a study A comparative study conducted by researchers on 33 different types of tissues found in the human body, including the heart, intestines, ovaries, and even the placenta.

Two members who are far from each other and in the end are very similar in their performance

According to the researchers behind this very interesting study, proteins similar to these two organs are primarily involved in tissue growth and cellular communication.

So, on the one hand, if the brain were to consume a large amount of energy in order to create connections between neurons and allow them to communicate with each other, on the other hand, the testicles would serve to preserve these precious germ cells. That the sperm is healthy and in excellent condition so that it can achieve its goals.

In addition, the nervous cells According to the researchers, sperm has a lot in common in the way it functions. This is where the phenomenon of cellular secretion will come into play.

Understand from this that these cells, neurons and sperm cells, will release something from the inside: neurotransmitters and form dendrites and axons for the first, fertilization factors that will allow them to fuse with the egg in the second.

For Barbara Matos and her team, the connections between these two fabrics should be better studied. This will allow us to understand the imbalances that affect the brain and testicles. But apart from this aspect, it would make it possible to understand why two such distinct members ended up offering so many similarities, each developing on their own.







