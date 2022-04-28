The Archbishop of Canterbury in Saskatchewan this weekend

A representative of the Anglican Church, who will arrive in Saskatoon on Friday, wants to continue reconciliation efforts with the country’s indigenous population, according to the Canadian Anglican Church.

On Saturday, Justin Welby will meet with elders, residential school survivors and presidents from the James Smith Cree Nation, 60 kilometers east of Prince Albert.

His sojourn in the province would end in Prince Albert gathering together the Anglican dioceses of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and the Arctic.

The Head of the Anglican Church in Canada, Archbishop Linda Nichols, who will accompany Justin Welby during his visit, believes that this meeting is an opportunity for the Archbishop of Canterbury to hear the voices and messages of indigenous peoples, to understand the errors that may result. It was conducted in the boarding school system.

Linda Nichols also hopes that the Archbishop of Canterbury will apologize and apologize for the role the Church of England has played in treaty-breaking in the past.

However, she claims that this apology is uncertain and that this is not the reason for arranging the visit.

The Anglican Church of Canada has twice apologized to Aboriginal peoples: in 1993, for its participation in the boarding school system, and in 2019 for the spiritual harm it caused to Aboriginal peoples.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will end his stay in Ontario as he will visit Brantford and Toronto.

With information from Katya St. Jan