The arrival of the African Premier League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the launch of its new CAF club competition, the Premier League.

It’s official! The CAF Super League will see the light of day in 2023. After several months of reflection, the Executive Committee of the Federal Authority has officially launched this new competition that will bring together the best clubs on the continent. The announcement was made by CAF President Patrice Motsepe on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

The project was first mentioned in 2020 by Gianni Infantino, as part of a symposium on the development of competitions and infrastructures in Africa. ” Create a true pan-African club league. A league that will cover the entire continent, from 20 to 24 clubs. Maybe a maximum of two teams per country. These teams will continue to develop in their national championships in parallel. This way, at the end of the season, we can be crowned African champions. […] The CAF Premier League can generate at least 200 million commercial revenue per year overnight ‘, he said. It was he who opposed the European Premier League project.

At last year’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt, 54 CAF member associations voted unanimously to launch the tournament giving a mandate to the President as well as the Executive Committee to implement it.

$100 million prize money

” We will be holding a launch event during CAF’s 44th Ordinary Assembly in Tanzania on 10 August. We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are eager to join the CAF Super League. She has a huge potential to dramatically raise the level of African football and make it even more powerful. Patrice Motsepe announced.

At the same time, the African football coach promised a $100 million moratorium for the first edition, with 11 to 12 million for the eventual winner. ” A large part of the money generated by the CAF/CAF Premier League will go to the clubs. We also want to increase the men’s and women’s CAF Champions League prize money He confirmed that each of the 54 member associations of the Confederation of African Football will receive one million dollars annually.

On the other hand, South Africa has not provided any details regarding the future format of the Premier League. ” There should be 24 clubs to be selected based on the FIFA rankingShouted. Then there will be all geographical standards, with a limit on the number of clubs you can have in each country or per region. Details, including the official name, will be revealed at the launch event.

DZfoot