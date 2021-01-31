The art of staying humble according to Thomas Tatar

Like many of his teammates, striker Thomas Tatar ensures the Canadians (5-0-2) are not planning to sit back on their laurels, despite an excellent start to the season.

“It’s nice to hear positive from the outside, but we focus on what is going on in our locker room and remain humble,” Tatar said, on Saturday morning, at a videoconference. It’s important that you remain ready to succeed again.

In seven matches, Tatars have collected six points, including three, since the start of the season, but his partner Philip Danao is still looking to hit the target for the first time. However, the Canadian number 90 does not worry about the situation.

“It’s a matter of time, we have opportunities to score,” Tatar said, also praising other aspects of Danault’s game, especially in terms of shorthand. Our team’s strength is that all of our trios can produce. “

Missing Joe …

Taking advantage of his first stay at home this season, Tatar said he was very happy, admitting that the atmosphere at the Bale Center during matches was completely different without the local fans.

“It is clear that during the match we miss her because the atmosphere is usually unusual at the Bale Center,” he said. It’s still nice to be at home, even if I’m on our rink. “