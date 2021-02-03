The ATP Cup: Canada eliminated

The Canadian team suffered eliminations in the ATP Cup, which fell to Germany on Tuesday in Australia.

Initially, Milos Raonic lost head-to-head to Jean Lennard Struve in two sets of 7-6 (4) and 7-6 (2).

Thus the German ignored 15 aces to the maple leaf representative, and was patient to win the tiebreak in both clashes. However, Raonic struggled to put his first serve point into play consistently, requiring the second ball 44 percent of the time. The fifteenth club in the world also made five double faults.

Struff himself made nine aces and won 78% of the rally when his first ball was in bounds, so each player only made one penetration each.

However, the World’s 37th player was the most consistent tiebreaker. In fact, he got the point on five occasions on nine occasions when his opponent started exchanges.

Later that evening, Denis Shapovalov had the fate of the nation in his hands against the powerful Alexander Zverev. The 21-year-old defended well, but conceded defeat in three sets of 6-7 (5), 6-3 and 7-6 (4).

Shabo won 84% of the points he played on his first serve ball, but he put in only 54% of his first attempts at play, still only broken once, and was unable to take advantage of the four balls.

The seventh player on the world chessboard finished a two-game losing streak to the Canadian. Zverev is now 4-2 against the tennis player in Ontario.

The maple leaf representatives finished 2-1 against Serbia on Monday. He then defeated Novak Djokovic Shapovalov in singles before winning again in the doubles. Germany and Serbia will now meet Swords on Thursday in a duel that will determine Group A’s ranking. Only the first-placed team in the group will qualify for the next round of the competition.