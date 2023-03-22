The Benefits of the Cybersecure Canada Certification

Cyber attacks have become a serious problem for businesses across Canada. To combat the problem, the government launched the Cybersecure Canada Certification in August 2019.

This program outlines baseline security controls to give SMEs the best protection from cybersecurity threats. Not only does it increase your company’s cyber safety, but it also fosters consumer confidence in the digital economy.

Reputation

Businesses can gain trust from customers, suppliers and peers when they become certified for cyber security. This provides assurance to them that their data is well protected and their company’s reputation remains unsullied.

Cybersecure Canada Certification is a federal cybersecurity initiative designed to raise the cyber security level among Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This boosts consumer confidence in the digital economy, promotes international standardization and gives SMEs an edge when competing globally.

Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must implement baseline security controls developed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. These measures aim to provide SMEs with maximum protection at minimal expense.

Gaining Cyber Security for your business takes time and dedication, but the investment pays off in protecting both your organization and customers’ data. Fortunately, Cyber Security Canada provides free resources and tools to get you started on the path toward certification.

Better Customer Service

Cybersecure Canada Certification is a federal government certification program designed to assist small and medium-sized organizations in improving their cybersecurity practices. Doing so can help them avoid potential cyber attacks that could damage their reputation, disrupt productivity, and cost their business a substantial amount of money in the event of a breach or hack.

The program is built upon a foundation of 13 security controls developed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. These measures are designed to offer small and medium-sized businesses maximum protection with minimal effort.

Additionally, Cybersecure Canada Certification backs Canada’s Digital Charter which works to guarantee that Canadians can trust the integrity, authenticity and security of online services.

Implementing all of Cybersecure Canada’s certification recommendations will reduce your organization’s exposure to risk and offer improved customer service. Not only that, but it will also boost your reputation and boost profits.

Increased Profits

Cyber attacks are on the rise, impacting organizations of all sizes and sectors. COVID-19’s recent expansion has created a global shift towards online and remote working that may expose businesses to cyberattacks not only from businesses but individuals as well.

Thankfully, the government has introduced a cybersecurity certification program to assist small and medium-sized businesses in practicing better security. Eligible firms can display a mark on their websites or other promotional material attesting to their adherence to the baseline set of security requirements developed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security.

To increase awareness of the Cybersecure Canada Certification among small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), ISED conducted focus group research with SMEs on various topics related to cyber security in general, the impact of the pandemic, as well as their own approaches and state of supply chain cyber security management.

Reduced Risk

For small and medium-sized companies in Canada, the Canadian government has implemented the Cybersecure Canada Certification to guarantee they take necessary precautions against cybersecurity threats. This certification is valid for two years and gives your customers peace of mind that you take security seriously.