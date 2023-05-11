The Best Neighbourhoods in Calgary for Seniors 2023

Calgary, the largest city in Alberta, Canada, is home to a vibrant and growing senior population. With its breathtaking landscape, world-class healthcare facilities, and diverse array of amenities, Calgary has several neighbourhoods that are particularly well-suited to seniors. This article explores some of the top neighbourhoods in Calgary for seniors, considering factors such as safety, accessibility, proximity to healthcare, recreational opportunities, and community engagement.

Best Neighbourhoods in Calgary for Seniors

Acadia

Located in the southeast quadrant of Calgary, Acadia is often touted as one of the best neighbourhoods for seniors. It boasts a low crime rate, making it a safe choice for older adults. It has a variety of amenities, including grocery stores, restaurants, and retail shops, all of which are easily accessible. The Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre is a popular spot offering a range of fitness classes suitable for seniors. The neighbourhood also has several medical clinics and is a short drive from the Rockyview General Hospital.

Signal Hill

Signal Hill, situated in the southwest quadrant, is another excellent choice for seniors. It’s a peaceful, well-maintained neighbourhood known for its safety and strong sense of community. Seniors residing here can enjoy the Westside Recreation Centre, which offers senior-specific programs, and the Signal Hill library branch, a great spot for book lovers. There are several medical facilities in the vicinity, and the neighbourhood is home to many walking paths and green spaces, providing ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Dalhousie

Dalhousie is a neighbourhood located in the northwest of Calgary. It’s an ideal location for seniors seeking a balance between city amenities and peaceful living. The community is serviced by the C-Train, making transportation easy for those who don’t drive. The Dalhousie Community Association is highly active, organizing various events and activities for seniors. Plus, the neighbourhood is home to numerous parks, walking trails, and the Silver Springs Golf & Country Club.

Bridgeland/Riverside

If urban living appeals to you, Bridgeland/Riverside might be the perfect fit. Located just northeast of downtown, it provides easy access to city amenities. Despite its central location, the area maintains a small-town feel, with numerous independent shops, restaurants, and markets. It’s also within walking distance of the Bow River pathway and several parks. The neighbourhood is well-serviced by public transit, and the nearby Bridgeland Seniors Health Centre offers a variety of health and wellness services.

Brentwood

Brentwood, known for its low crime rate and high quality of life, is another excellent neighbourhood for seniors. It offers a variety of housing options, from single-family homes to retirement residences. The community has easy access to the Brentwood Village Shopping Centre, the University of Calgary, and the Nose Hill Library. It’s also conveniently located on the C-Train line, providing easy access to the rest of the city.

In Conclusion

Selecting the right neighbourhood to retire in is a highly personal decision, contingent on various factors from lifestyle preferences to health needs. Each of Calgary’s neighbourhoods offers its unique charm and set of advantages. Acadia offers a suburban feel with great amenities, Signal Hill and Dalhousie provide a serene environment with active community associations, Bridgeland/Riverside offers urban living with a small-town feel, and Brentwood offers a balanced mix of amenities