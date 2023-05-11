The Worst and Safest Places to Live in Calgary 2023

Calgary, the largest city in Alberta, Canada, is renowned for its high quality of life, stunning natural beauty, and dynamic cultural scene. However, like any large urban area, the safety and appeal of its neighborhoods can vary. This article will explore some of the worst and safest places to live in Calgary based on crime rates, amenities, and community feedback.

Worst Places to Live in Calgary

While Calgary overall enjoys a relatively low crime rate compared to other major cities in Canada, some neighborhoods have seen a rise in crime and social issues, making them less desirable places to live.

Forest Lawn

Forest Lawn is one neighborhood in Calgary that regularly comes up in discussions about crime and safety. This district in the city’s southeast has experienced higher crime rates, including violent crime and property crime, compared to the city average. Additionally, Forest Lawn struggles with issues related to poverty and substance abuse.

Downtown East Village

Although the East Village has been experiencing revitalization efforts, it still has one of the highest crime rates in the city. This may be due to its proximity to the Calgary Drop-In Centre, which attracts a transient population. While the East Village is culturally rich and offers an urban living experience, its safety concerns can’t be overlooked.

Marlborough Park

Marlborough Park, located in the northeast of Calgary, also has a higher crime rate compared to the city average. It struggles with issues such as vandalism, burglary, and car theft. Furthermore, the neighborhood lacks in terms of amenities and high-quality educational institutions.

The Safest Places to Live in Calgary

On the other end of the spectrum, many Calgary neighborhoods are considered exceptionally safe, with low crime rates, strong community involvement, and excellent amenities.

Signal Hill

Located in the southwest quadrant of Calgary, Signal Hill is one of the city’s safest neighborhoods. With a low crime rate, it offers a strong sense of community and well-maintained infrastructure. It’s home to good schools, shopping centers, and recreational facilities, making it a great place for families.

Arbour Lake

Arbour Lake, in the northwest of Calgary, is another very safe neighborhood. This community is centered around a beautiful man-made lake, providing residents with stunning views and opportunities for outdoor activities. The crime rate here is significantly lower than the city average, and the area features top-notch schools and amenities.

Brentwood

Brentwood is known for its low crime rate and high quality of life. It’s close to the University of Calgary, providing a peaceful and safe environment for students. Brentwood offers a mix of amenities, including shopping, dining, and public transit, making it a convenient place to live.

Conclusion

The overall safety of a neighborhood can often be subjective and depends on individual perceptions and experiences. While crime rates can give an indication of safety, they don’t tell the whole story. Factors such as community involvement, the presence of amenities, and the quality of schools also play crucial roles in determining the livability of a neighborhood.

Even in neighborhoods with higher crime rates, there can be pockets of safety and community spirit. Similarly, in safer neighborhoods, there may still be areas that residents should be cautious of. Before choosing a place to live in Calgary, it’s essential to visit the area, talk to locals, and get a sense of the community.

Remember that data and statistics can change, and ongoing efforts to improve less desirable areas can result in significant shifts over time. No matter where you choose to live in Calgary, it’s important to stay informed about your neighborhood and participate in community initiatives to improve safety and quality of life.