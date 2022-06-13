The BMW M2 2023 will receive the M3/M4 engine!

The BMW M2 2023 Its last lines will be equipped with a purely internal combustion engine; And to wrap things up dramatically, it restores one of the best engines in the world, an engine m 3 And the M 4.

Currently, BMW is completing, or as they say, the final dynamic tests of the new M2 generation. Training takes place on the Salzburgring in Austria. Target? Make it sportier than ever. We aim for nothing less than exclusive M2CS The newer generation, that says it all.

Built on the G42 generation launched last year, it adopts an adaptive chassis more advanced than ever before. Moreover, the tests carried out by the Bavarian manufacturer at the moment specifically target these components. BMW wants the driving experience to be exhilarating, especially on the racetracks. To help her cause, she even managed to salvage the entire braking system from the M3 and M4.

However, the highlight of the show is the M3 and M4 engine under the hood. It’s a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline6. At the moment, BMW doesn’t reveal power. Given that it should be between 473 and 503 horsepower in the M3/M4, we should expect a slight drop to leave the lead for its big sibling. It wouldn’t be ideal to think we’re going to get close to 450 horsepower. BMW remains faithful, for another cycle, to the six-speed manual gearbox. Of course, an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission will be available as an option.

In the wake of these announcements, BMW revealed that it would be possible to opt for a carbon fiber roof to lighten it and reduce the race car’s center of gravity. Same approach for the front seats. We know that, and BMW assumes weight is the enemy of performance. We’ll have to wait until October to unveil the M2 to the world. It will start production in April 2023.

may interest you

Video: 2022 BMW M5 CS, diabolical temptation