Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Phoenix, Arizona) The US Customs and Border Protection has been authorized to begin cleaning up construction sites and filling holes in the wall on the border with Mexico, nearly a year after President Joe Biden took office and ordered a halt.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcas said in a statement this week that the Department of Defense has begun wall construction projects in California, Arizona and parts of Texas that will be turned over to his agency, so that any safety and environmental issues can be resolved.

PHOTO ED JONES, Agence France-Presse Archives Part of the unfinished border wall is dear to former US President Donald Trump. The photo was taken near Rome, a southern Texas border town, on March 28, 2021.

Work will include installing drainage systems to prevent flooding, control erosion, stabilize slopes, construct and improve access roads, and remove building materials that will not be used safely.

It is not known when cleaning and remediation work can begin.

CBP will also fill in any openings made since previous construction and complete work on gates, including storm gates that are scheduled to open during the rainy season.

Secretary Mayorcas said the Biden administration is still asking Congress to roll back funding for the border wall by former President Donald Trump and funding for technology and other types of border security measures in place of the House of Representatives. – Blanche judges more efficient.