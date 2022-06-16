The Bridgerton Chronicle: Season 2 Trailer Revealed

Trailer for the second season of the popular series The Bridgeton Chronicle (Bridgeton) premiered on Monday, a few weeks before these new episodes aired live on Netflix.

The overall plot, with a strong erotic charge, concerns the social lives of two families – the Bridgertons and the Featheringtons – who frequented the beautiful salons of London’s aristocracy at the beginning of the nineteenth century.e century.

Season two focuses on the marital quest of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest of Bridgerton’s four children.

Daphne (Phoebe Denivore) was one of the four Anthony sisters, the first season heroine. Her courtship of Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page) evoked romantic feelings in the worlds of Cinderella, Romeo and Juliet.

Created by Shonda Rhimes (Dr. Gray, anatomy lessonsAnd the scandal), The Bridgeton Chronicle It has broken audience records since its Christmas 2020 premiere.

Season two will air March 25th on Netflix.

Two more seasons were confirmed production last summer. The series is based on Bridgetonthe romantic epic of Julia Quinn, comprising 11 volumes.