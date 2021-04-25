The Canadian is once again helpless against the flame

Once again, the Canadian couldn’t beat his rivals from Alberta.

Nevertheless, Dominic Ducharme’s men began the meeting well.

Nick Suzuki opened the scoring midway through the first half. Goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom saved for the first time but was helpless to return.

The beginning of the Twitter widget. Skipping the piece? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the piece?

Suzuki now has nine goals since the start of this campaign. Jake Evans and Eric Gustafson had assists. It was also Gustafson’s first point with his new team.

Goalkeeper Caiden Primo was in the net tonight. The 21-year-old was making his third debut with the Canadians and first this season.

He was perfect early in the match by stopping his first ten shots, but he finally gave in to Flames’ eleventh shot. Johnny Godrow stunned the young goalkeeper with a powerful shot, good for his 16th goal of the season.

Milan Lucic then gave his team the lead early in the second half. Flames stunned forward Primo with a shot from the top of the hole just after the confrontation.

After just over three minutes, Johnny Godrow did it again, scoring his second goal in the evening to give Daryl Suter a two-goal lead.

Tyler Toffoli gave hope to a lock-up team at the end of the second half. The man who celebrated his 29th birthday on Saturday scored his 24th goal this season thanks to a pass from Corey Perry. Gustafsson got a second assist in the match.

The beginning of the Twitter widget. Skipping the piece? The end of the Twitter gadget. Back to the beginning of the piece?

With the goal delayed, everything was possible for CH.

Brett Ritchie, however, took advantage of John Merrill’s fall and the loss of Gisbury Kotaniemi Puck to defeat Cayden Primo and return the Flames team to a two-goal lead in the third half.

Al-Kindy never recovered.

Devensmann Rasmus Anderson completed the scoring by scoring him into the empty net.

Remember, forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron did not train. Drouin contracted a virus while Byron was on the sidelines due to a lower body infection.

Saturday’s encounter was the second in a three-game winning streak against Calgary. The two teams will cross swords again on Monday evening.