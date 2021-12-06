The Canadian needs a club in ECHL

Unlike the Rocket and Canadiens, the Lions have a good season. After losing the first three games, Eric Belanger’s team became 10-7-0 and won the last six games. Last night, Trois-Rivieres beat Florida Everblades 6-3.

In the victory, Peter Abandonato scored four goals. Speaking of Abbandonato, he was called up by Laval Rocket earlier in the morning.

Laval’s rocket striker called up Peter Abandonato of the Trois-Rivières Lions to ECHL. He will join the team in Toronto.#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/cb7WdfjctQ – Rocket de Laval (RocketLaval) December 5, 2021

As Andrew Zadarnovsky reports, Laval has five players who have played for the Lions this season. Other than Abandonato, they are Kevin Boleyn (goalkeeper), Terence Amorosa (defender), Charles David Bowdoin (defender) and Cam Hillis (centre).

Rocket has five players on their roster now who have played for the Lions this season:

– Kevin Bolin

– Terence Amorosa

– Peter Forsken

– Charles David Baudouin

– Cam Hillis – Andrew Zadarnosky (AZadarski) December 5, 2021

Apparently, injuries to the Canadian knocked out all the dominoes. With injuries to Joel Edmondson, Paul Byron, Shea Webber, Josh Anderson, the players below should be called up. This means that the rocket is devoid of its best players. Hence this slow start to the season in Laval, then.

Injuries are irrefutable proof that Canadians desperately need a team at ECHL. Not only are the Lions supplying the players to the Rocket, which supplies the Canadians to the players, but Trois-Rivières is on the alert and no one seems to be able to stop them.

When there are no more casualties, either in the Rocket or in the CH, the new franchise will find all of its players, making them even better.

Now that it’s all over, here are my 32 best players from the start of the season. There are a lot of players that I still have to monitor and rate, so it’s a very preliminary rating. As always, I am not a recruiter. If you have any questions, I’m here. pic.twitter.com/m8TR2tFBKQ Simon Servant (@SimServant) December 5, 2021

Benoit Brunet was at Jeremy Renville’s microphone to comment on the Montreal Canadiens’ recent failures. “I don’t understand why CH is so bad at defense” – Benoit Brunet To listen ➡ https://t.co/a7dHjxdv9d pic.twitter.com/gmFS5kBRzR – 98.5 sports (@985 sports) December 5, 2021

The #GoKingsGo They activated C Quinton Byfield out of IR and loaned them to Ontario Reign. – David Bagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 5, 2021

