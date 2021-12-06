sport

The Canadian needs a club in ECHL

December 6, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

Unlike the Rocket and Canadiens, the Lions have a good season. After losing the first three games, Eric Belanger’s team became 10-7-0 and won the last six games. Last night, Trois-Rivieres beat Florida Everblades 6-3.

In the victory, Peter Abandonato scored four goals. Speaking of Abbandonato, he was called up by Laval Rocket earlier in the morning.

As Andrew Zadarnovsky reports, Laval has five players who have played for the Lions this season. Other than Abandonato, they are Kevin Boleyn (goalkeeper), Terence Amorosa (defender), Charles David Bowdoin (defender) and Cam Hillis (centre).

Apparently, injuries to the Canadian knocked out all the dominoes. With injuries to Joel Edmondson, Paul Byron, Shea Webber, Josh Anderson, the players below should be called up. This means that the rocket is devoid of its best players. Hence this slow start to the season in Laval, then.

Injuries are irrefutable proof that Canadians desperately need a team at ECHL. Not only are the Lions supplying the players to the Rocket, which supplies the Canadians to the players, but Trois-Rivières is on the alert and no one seems to be able to stop them.

When there are no more casualties, either in the Rocket or in the CH, the new franchise will find all of its players, making them even better.

– If the Canadian continues like this, he will have a very good choice in the next draft.

Maybe because of injuries to Jeff Petrie, Shea Weber and Joel Edmondson?

Good news for kings.

Montreal acquires Gabriel Corbeau.

– He wants to regret Team Canada.

