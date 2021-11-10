Towards the departure of this winter for Riyad Mahrez?

No change. Against Manchester United last Saturday (2-0), Pep Guardiola made no change during the meeting, leaving his starting lineup to end a generally controlled encounter. And it’s not because of a lack of solutions because we found players on the bench like Sterling, Fernandinho and Mahrez. A situation that raises questions for the Algerian international, who still works well with the citizens. His starting shot, and the one he replaces, rarely appears twice in the starting team (only twice this season). It is difficult to find continuity in his performance. Moreover, he is Citizens’ top scorer in 2021, the club’s top scorer in the Champions League this season (4 goals) and is on the list of 30 players nominated for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. He is a holder in many clubs, but not in Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola changes a lot of formulas in the offensive plan.

Possible departure in January?

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus can attest to that, they have experienced or still face this kind of situation. But for Mahrez, it could lead to his departure. Linked to the English club until June 2023, the 30-year-old winger could change his tune from the upcoming winter transfer window according to FootMercato. Who can welcome him? That’s the big question, especially since Raheem Sterling has also been affected by a possible departure in the coming months. In the past, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, who still value his profile, have shown interest in Mahrez. Who is there to take action during the winter transfer window? Let’s not forget that Mahrez will play the African Cup of Nations with Algeria, scheduled from January 9 to February 6.



